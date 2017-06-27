AMC has ordered a fourth season of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel series from Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould that stars Bob Odenkirk. Season 3 on the series wrapped this month, and the 10-episode S4 will premiere in 2018.

The just-wrapped season saw two-bit attorney Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) slowly beginning his descent (ascent?) into the Saul Goodman character from the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad. He nickels and dimes his way through a suspended law license; a devastating feud with his successful, snooty and mentally unstable older brother (Michael McKean); a potential settlement that could make him rich; and a legal-‘n’-more partnership with Kim (Rhea Seehorn).

The series has hoarded more than a dozen Emmy noms for its first two seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series both years along with acting mentions for Odenkirk and felllow Breaking Bad alum Jonathan Banks, who plays the don’t-mess-with-this-guy fixer/muscle Mike Ehrmantraut. Speaking of whom, Mike continues to be embroiled in the growing business dealings and bad blood between Don Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), which is fostered by the scheming and ambitious Nacho (Michael Mando).

AMC notes that Better Call Saul finished Season 3 as the third-highest-rated drama on cable among adults 25-54. The season averaged 3.6 million viewers per episode, including 2 million adults 25-54 in Nielsen Live+3 ratings.

“Supporting artists we respect and admire, delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns, continuing a legacy of bold creative choices, loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, ‘S’all good, man,’” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.