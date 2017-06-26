Veteran TV development executive Beth Miyares, most recently SVP Drama Development and Production at Fox Broadcasting, has joined Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment as EVP Scripted Television. This is a newly created position at the CBS TV Studios-based company behind the CBS/CBS Studios drama series Madam Secretary as it is looking to ramp up its scripted slate.

This marks a return for CBS TV Studios for Miyares, who was VP Drama Development at the studio before joining Fox three years ago. She will report to Freeman and McCreary.

“Morgan and I are thrilled that Beth is joining us,” said McCreary, CEO of Revelations. “Her knowledge, her track record of nurturing and developing new programming and her deep relationships in the world of television make her the perfect addition to the Revelations team.”

During her tenure at CBS TV Studios, Miyares oversaw pilot development and production as well as series transition for Hawaii Five-O, Blue Bloods, Elementary, Beauty And The Beast and Reign. She previously served as VP Current Programming at Fox, working on such shows as Fringe, Prison Break and The O.C.

Revelations’ feature film and TV exec Tracy Mercer recently left to head a newly launched TV division for Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo’s Amasia Entertainment.

Revelations has four shows on the air, include the unscripted series The Story Of God and Through The Wormhole.