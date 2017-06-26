Beyoncé was the big winner Sunday at the 2017 BET Awards, taking a total of five trophies at the music-rich event in Los Angeles. She won for Female R&B/Pop Artist, Album Of The Year for Lemonade, and Viewers Choice, Video Director Of The Year and Video Of The Year for “Sorry,” the latter honor shared with Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

Mars also won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Chance The Rapper was named Best New Artist, while Kendrick Lamar and Remy Ma won the male and female Hip Hop Artists honors, respectively.

The show, which aired live ET on BET and was tape-delayed in the West, was hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones and featured former First Lady Michelle Obama making a surprise video appearance to present fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper with the Humanitarian Award.

Also among the highlights of the night performance-wise was a set by the original members of New Edition, who were joined onstage by the quartet that played them on BET’s hit miniseries The New Edition Story that aired earlier this year. The original band was honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards were mostly devoted to music, with Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Movie honors not part of the 3-plus hour telecast.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Movie

Hidden Figures

Best Actress

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor

Mahershala Ali

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper

Album Of The Year

Lemonade – Beyonce

Viewers’ Choice Award

“Sorry,” Beyonce

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

“No Problem” Migos featuing Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee,” Chance The Rapper featuring 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Remy Ma

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae – “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”

Video Of The Year

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic” – Beyonce, “Sorry”

Video Director Of The Year

Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce Knowles-Carter – Beyonce, “Sorry”

Sportswoman Of The Year

Serena Williams

Sportsman Of The Year

Stephen Curry

Centric Award

Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Best International Act: Europe

Stormzy (UK)

Best International Act: Africa

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Humanitarian Award

Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award

New Edition