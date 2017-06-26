Beyoncé was the big winner Sunday at the 2017 BET Awards, taking a total of five trophies at the music-rich event in Los Angeles. She won for Female R&B/Pop Artist, Album Of The Year for Lemonade, and Viewers Choice, Video Director Of The Year and Video Of The Year for “Sorry,” the latter honor shared with Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”
Mars also won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Chance The Rapper was named Best New Artist, while Kendrick Lamar and Remy Ma won the male and female Hip Hop Artists honors, respectively.
The show, which aired live ET on BET and was tape-delayed in the West, was hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones and featured former First Lady Michelle Obama making a surprise video appearance to present fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper with the Humanitarian Award.
Also among the highlights of the night performance-wise was a set by the original members of New Edition, who were joined onstage by the quartet that played them on BET’s hit miniseries The New Edition Story that aired earlier this year. The original band was honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
The awards were mostly devoted to music, with Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Movie honors not part of the 3-plus hour telecast.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best Movie
Hidden Figures
Best Actress
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor
Mahershala Ali
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper
Album Of The Year
Lemonade – Beyonce
Viewers’ Choice Award
“Sorry,” Beyonce
Best Group
Migos
Best Collaboration
“No Problem” Migos featuing Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee,” Chance The Rapper featuring 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Remy Ma
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae – “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”
Video Of The Year
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic” – Beyonce, “Sorry”
Video Director Of The Year
Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce Knowles-Carter – Beyonce, “Sorry”
Sportswoman Of The Year
Serena Williams
Sportsman Of The Year
Stephen Curry
Centric Award
Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Best International Act: Europe
Stormzy (UK)
Best International Act: Africa
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Humanitarian Award
Chance the Rapper
Lifetime Achievement Award
New Edition
