Despite not having to face a Game of Thrones season finale again, the BET Awards took a hit this year as viewership and ratings were down double digits for the annual show on Sunday.

Shown on BET itself and eight other Viacom channels on June 25, the Leslie Jones hosted shindig saw performance by Bruno Mars, Future and Best Male Hip Hop Artist winner Kendrick Lamar and a live New Edition reunion. Seen on MTV, VH1 and Comedy Central among others, the 2017 BET Awards also saw big wins by Beyoncé, Migos, who also played on the Jesse Collins produced show, Remy Ma and Hidden Figures as Best Movie, plus an appearance via taped video from former First Lady Michelle Obama as a part of a tribute to Chance The Rapper.

What the BET Awards also saw was a 3.47 rating among adults 18-49 over the nine Viacom nets and 5.8 million viewers for its debut airing on Sunday. That’s down 19% in the key demo and 19% in viewers from what the record breaking 2016 BET Awards drew on June 26, 2016 when it was shown on a total of 12 Viacom outlets. While not HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 6 ender, Starz’s Power, the second most watched show on premium cable, had a strong fourth season premiere up against the second hour of the BET Awards on June 25.

Running from 8 PM – 12 AM ET, the 2017 Awards scored 3.8 million sets of eyeballs and a 2.3 rating among in the 18-49s on BET itself. In the primetime time period of 8 – 11 PM, the show from downtown L.A.s Microsoft Theatre pulled in a rating of 1.5 according to Nielsen. While topping the night on cable, the 2017 BET Awards were down 21% among adults 18-49 from the results of the 2016 show in primetime.

Once again, showing social media’s muscle, the 2017 BET Awards was the top Social Program of the Week and #1 Most Social Cable Special of 2017 on a combo of Facebook and Twitter with 10.5 million interactions.