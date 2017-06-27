Emmy-winning TV director Gail Mancuso has been tapped to direct Besties, a big, female-driven ensemble comedy in the works at DreamWorks Pictures that was written by Cassie Daniels and Mark Bartosic. DreamWorks/Amblin Partners along with Montecito Pictures beat out two other studios and slapped down low- to mid-six figures for the spec last July.

The plot centers on a woman who embarks on an epic road trip with her best friends to break up the wedding of her childhood crush after discovering a long-lost love note. The spec was described as Wild Hogs meets My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Universal is distributing the pic, which is eyed to start production later this year.

Mancuso has won two Emmys for directing ABC’s Modern Family. She has three total Emmy noms and three DGA noms and has directed more than 300 TV episodes including 30 Rock, Friends and Roseanne. She is repped by ICM Partners and Stone Genow.