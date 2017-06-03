“You know, going to the CIA, it is so secretive, you can never really get to the bottom of it,” said Berlin Station’s Michelle Forbes about where she didn’t turn initially in researching her role in the Agency-set Epix drama.

Forbes stars as ambitious and conflicted operative Valerie Edwards in the Olen Steinhauer-created series alongside Hannibal alum Richard Armitage, Rhys Ifans, Richard Jenkins and Leland Orser. The latter, who plays the deputy chief in the CIA’s outpost in the German capital, joined Forbes onstage at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event in April. Executive producer and showrunner Bradford Winters also was onstage at a packed DGA Theater.

“I resisted going to Valerie Plame for a long, long time, but then when I did was glad I did, because it really helped me to understand what it’s like for a woman to be undercover and to sacrifice so much of your private life in order to be able to do your job,” The Killing alum admitted about meeting with the ex-CIA agent whose cover was blown by Bush administration officials in 2003. Ironically, the Deputy Secretary of State who exposed Plame was named Richard Armitage – seriously.

After debuting on October 16, Berlin Station was renewed for a second season just over a month later. In production in Europe, that 10-episode Season 2 of the engaging series is expected to premiere this year.

Until then, watch my conversation with Forbes, Orser and Winters above.