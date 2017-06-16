Ben Kingsley To Play Adolf Eichmann In ‘Operation Finale’; Oscar Isaac Is Mossad Op Who Catches Notorious Nazi

REX/Shutterstock

Eichmann organized the transport of Jews from countries all over Europe to concentration camps where millions were murdered. After the war, he fled to his home country of Austria and then moved to Argentina. The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad uncovered the whereabouts of the infamous Nazi in 1960, and teams of Mossad and Shin Bet agents staged a raid to capture the war criminal and brought him to Israel to face crimes against humanity and the Jewish people. He was sentenced to hang and was executed in 1962, unrepentant all the way to the grave. The thriller is closer to the tone of Argo than Munich in creating thriller stakes in the manhunt for one of the most diabolical war criminals of the 20th century.

Kingsley, who’ll next star in the upcoming An Ordinary Man, is repped by CAA.