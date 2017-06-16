Ben Kingsley To Play Adolf Eichmann In ‘Operation Finale’; Oscar Isaac Is Mossad Op Who Catches Notorious Nazi

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Kingsley is set to play Adolf Eichmann in Operation Finale, the Chris Weitz-directed MGM thriller about the hunt and capture of the notorious Nazi war criminal in Argentina in the ’60s. Oscar Isaac plays Peter Malkin, the leader of a group of Israeli spies tasked with hunting down Eichmann. The Mossad operative held a deep hatred for the Nazis after they murdered his sister and her children, and had a particular obsession for nailing Eichmann. This project all started with a spec script MGM bought from British scribe Matthew Orton in late 2015. Shooting will begin this fall in Argentina. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and La La Land‘s Fred Berger will produce under their Automatik banner alongside Isaac and Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire. Bridge of Spies scribe Matt Charman is executive producer.
Eichmann organized the transport of Jews from countries all over Europe to concentration camps where millions were murdered. After the war, he fled to his home country of Austria and then moved to Argentina. The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad uncovered the whereabouts of the infamous Nazi in 1960, and teams of Mossad and Shin Bet agents staged a raid to capture the war criminal and brought him to Israel to face crimes against humanity and the Jewish people. He was sentenced to hang and was executed in 1962, unrepentant all the way to the grave. The thriller is closer to the tone of Argo than Munich in creating thriller stakes in the manhunt for one of the most diabolical war criminals of the 20th century.
Kingsley, who’ll next star in the upcoming An Ordinary Man, is repped by CAA.
