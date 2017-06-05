Ben Bailey is back in the driver’s seat for Discovery’s revival of Cash Cab. The comic who hosted more than 200 episodes of Discovery’s original 2005-12 series, will be back at the wheel for the return ride later this year.

Discovery Channel

“Holy #%$&! Cash Cab is back!” Bailey said. “Huge thanks to all the fans who pushed for the show (and for me) to come back! Never before has a comedian been so happy to go back to driving a cab. OMG, I think I left the meter running!”

Bailey again will drive that cab that takes unwitting passengers on the ride of their life. Dodging New York City traffic, and possibly joined by a guest celebrity, they will take on classic Cash Cab trivia en route to their destination. If they get stumped, pedestrians and friends can help them out via phone, text or social media. If the riders get three questions wrong, though, they’re out on the street.

Bailey has guested on multiple TV series and has done a pair of Comedy Central stand-up specials and others for Netflix and Amazon.

Comedian David Steinberg helms the new Cash Cab, with All3Media’s Lion USA producing. Executive producers are Tony Tackaberry, Allison Corn, John Slaughter and Bailey, with Robyn Todd as co-executive producer.