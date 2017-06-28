House of Cards creator Beau Willimon will be the next president of the WGA East. Michael Winship, the guild’s president since 2007, isn’t seeking re-election, and Willimon is running unopposed in the guild’s upcoming officers and council election. Also running unopposed are incumbent Vice President Jeremy Pikser and incumbent Secretary-Treasurer Bob Schneider.

In the council races, the 10 candidates vying for six open freelance seats are Amy Sohn, David Handelman, Stu Zicherman, Tracey Scott Wilson, David Simon and incumbents Susan Kim, Bill Scheft, Bonnie Datt, Courtney Simon and Andrea Ciannavei.

Five other candidates are running for three open staff seats on the council: Kim Kelly, Jay Alpert, Hamilton Nolan and incumbents Phil Pilato and David Keller.

Terms for the newly elected council members will run for two years beginning September 20. The guild’s annual meeting and council election will be held September 19, with online voting beginning August 23.

The guild’s Left Coast wing also will get a new leader this year, as the WGA West said last week that President Howard Rodman won’t seek another term.