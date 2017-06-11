Beatriz At Dinner dished up the best numbers on the Specialty side this weekend. Released by Roadside Attractions and FilmNation, Beatriz, starring Salma Hayek and John Lithgow, grossed over $150K in five New York and L.A. theaters.

The second weekend in June had a pared down number of new Specialty releases compared to recent weeks, though three newcomers – Beatriz, The Hero and My Cousin Rachel – were fairly anticipated roll-outs. Fox Searchlight’s My Cousin Rachel with Rachel Weisz and Sam Caflin had the widest bow among the group at 523 locations, though its sizable reach tallied only $954K. The Hero starring Sam Elliott opened with four runs, grossing a decent $48,414.

Among second weekend holdovers, Lionsgate/Pantelion’s Mexican comedy 3 Idiots crossed $1M. IFC Films’ Band Aid from Zoe Lister-Jones continued to hold strong following a small expansion, taking more than $30K. Cohen Media Group’s Churchill grossed nearly $201K in 187 theaters, while CBS Films added runs for Dean in Week 2, taking $40K Friday to Sunday. Five weeks into its release, Paris Can Wait from Sony Pictures Classics is still showing zest, playing additional theaters and grossing over $457K. And the longest-running Specialty film still reporting grosses, documentary Kedi from Oscilloscope, topped $2.7M this weekend.

NEW RELEASES

Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $150,160, Average $30,032

My Cousin Rachel (Fox Searchlight) NEW [523 Theaters] Weekend $954,000, Average $1,824

The Hero (The Orchard) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $48,414, Average $12,104

Night School (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $1,600

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

3 Idiots (Lionsgate/Pantelion) Week 2 [349 Theaters] Weekend $250,000, Average $716, Cume $1,060,630

Band Aid (IFC Films) Week 2 [12 Theaters] Weekend $30,252, Average $2,571, Cume $70,636

Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 2 [187 Theaters] Weekend $200,918, Average $1,074, Cume $798,083

Dean (CBS Films) Week 2 [32 Theaters] Weekend $40,000, Average $1,250, Cume $121,123

Love, Kennedy (Purdie Entertainment) Week 2 [19 Theaters] Weekend $27,425, Average $1,443, Cume $116,604

Radio Dreams (Matson Films) Week 2 [5 Theaters] Weekend $6,687, Average $1,337, Cume $15,096

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Restless Creature – Wendy Whelan (Abramorama) Week 3 [6 Theaters] Weekend $14,982, Average $2,497, Cume $83,062

Maurice (Cohen Media Group, re-release) Week 4 [1 Theater] Weekend $1,287, Cume $35,306

Wakefield (IFC Films) Week 4 [30 Theaters] Weekend $21,300, Average $710, Cume $195,832

Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 5 [9 Theater] Weekend $7,000, Average $778, Cume $77,436

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [176 Theaters] Weekend $457,207, Average $2,598, Cume $2,292,482

The Wedding Plan (Roadside Attractions) Week 5 [105 Theaters] Weekend $106,700, Average $1,006, Cume $1,180,689

The Dinner (The Orchard) Week 6 [5 Theaters] Weekend $1,898, Average $380, Cume $1,322,923

Risk (Neon) Week 6 [5 Theaters] Weekend $1,011, Average $202, Cume $196,480

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) Week 8 [19 Theaters] Weekend $6,742, Average $355, Cume $212,810

The Lost City of Z (Bleecker Street) Week 9 [50 Theaters] Weekend $27,515, Average $550, Cume $8,424,204

Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [160 Theaters] Weekend $114,161, Average $714, Cume $3,660,826

Colossal (Neon) Week 10 [31 Theaters] Weekend $13,823, Average $446, Cume $3,011,408

The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) Week 11 [92 Theaters] Weekend $63,754, Average $693, Cume $17,409,111

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 18 [8 Theaters] Weekend $7,500, Average $938, Cume $2,704,707