BBC One is to pilot a new singing talent competition dubbed The Chart, hosted by Zoe Ball and Roman Kemp. It’s produced by Thames, part of FremantleMedia.

The Chart will create the first-ever music chart for undiscovered singers. Each week, singers from across the UK will upload their performances to an app and the public then votes to choose the top 10. The 10 singers then battle it out in a weekly live show, culminating in the naming of the week’s number one.

As the weeks progress, the story will develop with some singers staying on for several weeks, alongside new entries and new discoveries.

The Chart is a Thames production for BBC One, commissioned by Jo Wallace, BBC Commissioning Editor, Entertainment. It’s created and exec produced by Andrew Llinares and Ben Thursby.