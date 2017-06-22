The classic Pacific Palisades Bay Theatre is coming back.

Designed in 1948 with a marquee by S. Charles Lee, the Bay Theatre wound up closing in 1978, and was soon converted into a Hardware Store. However, Los Angeles real estate developer Rick Caruso announced today that exhibitor Cinepolis USA will be bringing the Bay Theatre back as a luxury cinema house in Caruso’s new shopping-lifestyle center Palisades Village on Swathmore Avenue, opening next summer.

The newly redesigned Bay Theatre by Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas will feature five screening rooms each with approximately 40-60 luxury leather recliner seats, reserved seating and call buttons for full food and bar service. Lee’s marquee sign will even be resurrected.

“We are thrilled to bring back the long-cherished Bay Theatre with Cinépolis USA,” said Rick Caruso, founder and CEO of Caruso in a statement. “Cinépolis continues to elevate the movie-going experience. Its intimate, comfortable setting will make it a perfect fit in our project, and become, once again, an anchor within the community.”

“We are inspired by the nostalgia of our new location and the community that Palisades Village will create, and are honored to contribute to this valued connection between family and friends,” said CEO of Cinépolis USA, Adrian Mijares Elizondo. “Cinépolis USA’s unique and entertaining luxury movie-going experience is something we take much pride in, and we are thrilled to be able to introduce our personal touch to a new group of movie enthusiasts.”

Caruso’s Palisades Village has been in the works for the last three years and the revitalization is designed to respect and honor Pacific Palisades’ history. Bay Theatre by Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas will be joined by Vintage Grocers and the return of community staple, Bentons Sports Shop.

The Bay Theatre is the second movie theater under construction in Los Angeles with the Alamo Drafthouse set to open its doors next year at The Bloc downtown shopping district.