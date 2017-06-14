Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck will light a ceremonial bat-signal tomorrow night to honor Adam West, the star of the Batman TV series who died Friday at age 88. The signal will be projected via spotlight onto the tower of Los Angeles City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street downtown in an event that will start around 9 PM PT.

West brought deadpan comedy and a hero’s jutting jaw to the title character of the landmark TV series featuring Batman, Robin and an over-the-top list of villains. It ran for 120 episodes from January 1966-March 2968 on ABC.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives,” West’s family said in a statement Saturday. “He was and always will be our hero.”

The family also requests that donations can be made to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Camp Rainbow Gold, an Idaho-based charity for children diagnosed with cancer and their families.