ABC’s new Shondaland series Still Star-Crossed (0.5 demo rating, 2.1 million viewers) hung on to all of its demo ratings and most of premiere-week’s 2.3M viewers in its second outing Monday night. But it finished behind a Scorpion repeat on CBS (0.6, 4.2M).

Better news for ABC earlier in the night. The Bachelorette (1.6, 5.9M) was the night’s most watched program, inching up, week-to-week, in both metrics; the dating competition clocked its biggest crowd this season.

NBC’s Pittsburgh Penguins at the Nashville Predators Stanley Cup Finals hockey competition dominated Monday night in early ratings, in the demo, total viewers and adults 25-54. Fast-affiliate ratings have the hockey game at a 1.8 demo rating and about 5.5M viewers, but those stats are not time zone-adjusted and subject to revision for live sporting events. More reliably, the hockey match climbed 33% increase compared to same game last year in metered-market household ratings, which are time zone-adjusted.

But, in fast nationals, Bachelorette took first half hour in both metrics, with Stanley Cup appearing to take over the demo at 8:30 PM, adding total viewers to its win column at 9:30 PM.

NBC won the night in total viewers (5.484M) and in the demo (1.8). ABC finished second (1.2, 4.66M).

Fox, which aired Gotham’s two-part S3 finale (0.9, 3.1M; 0.9, 3M) followed ABC for the night in the demo (0.9, 3.055M), while repeat-only CBS lineup took third in total viewers (0.7, 4.264M). CW (0.3, 1.109M) featured a repeat Supergirl at 8 PM (0.3, 1.175M) and original Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 9 PM (0.3, 1.1 million).