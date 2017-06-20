There was a spelling bee, some drinks and some harsh words on last night’s The Bachelorette (1.6/6) as Rachel Lindsay handed out some more roses and pondered just who her man is going to be.

While the top rated show of the night among adults 18-49, the fourth episode of the thirteenth season of the romance reality series was pondered by viewers on Monday too – and found slightly lacking, at least initially. Off for a week because of a little thing called the NBA Finals and not facing the Stanley Cup finals like two weeks ago, The Bachelorette was back down a tenth from the final numbers of its June 5 show. However, currently even with its fast affiliate numbers of that night but down 3% in viewers to 5.86 million, the show could end up adjusting up in the key demo too.

At 10 PM, the Shonda Rhimes’ EP’d Still Star-Crossed (0.4/2) was down 20% from its last original of two weeks ago.Overall, ABC was second for the night with a 1.2/5 rating and 4.53 million viewers to NBC’s 1.4/6 and audience of 5.36 million.

Fueling the Comcast net’s win was the fact that American Ninja Warrior (1.5/6) was up a tenth from last week – when it faced the Golden State Warriors’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Getting the dunk for NBC was Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (1.2/5), which scored a 33% demo rise over its June 12 performance.

For FOX, things neither improved without the NBA Finals as competition nor declined as both So You Think You Can Dance (0.9/4) and Superhuman (0.7/3) stayed exactly the same as last week’s premieres. The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3/1) at 9 PM was also the same as its June 12 airing.

CBS was all encores on Monday night – as they will be tonight for the first day of Summer.