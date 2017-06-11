Warner Bros. has suspended production on Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico due to an “allegation of misconduct,” a WB spokesman says.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said: “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Warner Bros. did not immediately return calls for an explanation.

The fourth season of the summer reality series was set to return Tuesday, August 8, with a cast comprised of former fan favorites “and controversial characters” from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, according to the show’s website. The season’s cast was set to include: Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, DeMario Jackson, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera, and Alex Woytkiw.

