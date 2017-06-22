Production on the stalled season of Bachelor In Paradise will resume next week, according to various cast members’ tweets confirming their participation.

ABC will announce a new premiere date in the next few days, informed sources say. And this season is likely to run for two fewer hours to compensate for the halt of production, the sources say. Contacted for comment, a Warner Bros rep declined.

The reality series was on track to debut its fourth season August 8, until production was halted after an allegation of sexual misconduct on the set.

Don’t expect Bachelor in Paradise to debut on August 8, sources suggest.

Do expect the show to address the shut-down on-air in that debut.

This past Tuesday, in a surprise twist worthy of a hit reality-TV series storyline, Warner Bros TV announced it was resuscitating production on the Bachelor summer spinoff, saying its own internal investigation into the allegation failed to turn up evidence to support any charge of misconduct by a cast member.

ABC followed Warner Bros’ statement with one of its own, saying, “given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

No details were given at the time those two statements halted media buzz, at least temporarily, that the show was toast for the summer if not forever.

Warner Bros had suspended production in Mexico after just a few day of shooting, due to what the studio called an “allegation of misconduct” by a show participant. The investigation was triggered when a producer on the show filed an internal complaint the day after an incident in which contestant DeMario Jackson and a “fellow contestant” reportedly engaged in a sexual act while they were “both intoxicated,” ABC News reported on Good Morning America. The “female contestant” allegedly was so inebriated she did not remember any of it the following day, ABC News added.

Corinne Olympios, a participant in this season of the reality series, issued her own statement, saying, “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place.”

In Tuesday’s announcement, Warner Bros said:

“Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” the studio said. “We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

But Olympios’ attorney, Hollywood legal heavyweight Marty Singer, said Tuesday that, despite Warner Bros’ announcement, his own investigation of the incident continues.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor In Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crewmembers on the set,” Singer said in a statement. “It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone.”

“It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros, as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred,” Singer continued. “Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

The fourth season of the summer reality series originally was billed with a cast comprised of former fan favorites “and controversial characters” from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, according to the show’s website. The season’s cast was set to include Raven Gates, Olympios, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, Jackson, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera, and Alex Woytkiw.