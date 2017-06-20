UPDATED with ABC statement: An investigation has found no evidence of misconduct and production is set to resume on ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise. Here is a statement released by Warner Bros.

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Production on the series was halted earlier this month in Mexico following an “allegation of misconduct.” Warner Bros said at the time its legal team was launching a thorough investigation and would “take appropriate responsive action” once it was complete. ABC was waiting for results as well for a decision on whether it would scrap the show.

“We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC,” a network spokesperson said in a statement.

The fourth season of the summer reality series was set to return Tuesday, August 8, with a cast comprised of former fan favorites “and controversial characters” from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, according to the show’s website. The season’s cast was set to include Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, DeMario Jackson, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera, and Alex Woytkiw.

No word yet if that return date will be affected.