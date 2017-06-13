Bachelor in Paradise host Chris Harrison has issued a statement addressing the shut down of production as Warner Bros. legal department probes allegations of misconduct by a contestant.
Studio suspended production on the show over the weekend due to an “allegation of misconduct,” after just a few days shooting, and sent the cast home pending an investigation by its legal team, as the August 8 start date draws near.
In a statement issued over the weekend, Warner Bros. had said: “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”
The fourth season of the summer reality series was set to return with a cast comprised of former fan favorites “and controversial characters” from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, according to the show’s website. The season’s cast was set to include: Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, DeMario Jackson, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera, and Alex Woytkiw.
Harrison’s statement:
By now no doubt you have heard that we have suspended production on this season’s Bachelor in Paradise. I can confirm to you that this is sadly the case. Out of respect to all involved, there’s only so much I can and will say at this time. Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there I don’t find that to be possible anymore.
Let me start by saying the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done a clear concise decision can be made about where we go from here.
There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident. And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too. We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete.
I know in this day and age we want and even expect immediate answers but in this case it’s just not possible. So again I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved. I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal
fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon.
Thank you Chris Harrison
