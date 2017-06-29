Corinne Olympios, the now ex-Bachelor in Paradise contestant who earlier this month said she was a victim in the events leading to a temporary production shutdown of the ABC reality show, has ended her investigation into the matter.

Olympios released the following statement today:

“In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired. My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return. I understand the media’s interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans’ concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now.”

In early June, Warner Bros. halted, then resumed, production on the ABC reality-competition show due to what the studio called an “allegation of misconduct” involving two of the contestants, Olympios and DeMario Jackson. At the time, Olympios said: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place.”

Both the studio and Olympios announced investigations into the matter after a show producer filed an internal complaint that the two contestants had engaged in a sexual act while intoxicated.

Production resumed after Warner Bros announced that its investigation was completed and that videotape of the incident “does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member.”

Olympios and attorney Marty Singer continued their own investigation, until today’s announcement.