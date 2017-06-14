Corinne Olympios, a participant in the now-shuttered season of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise, has issued a statement saying she is “a victim” and has retained an attorney “to obtain justice” while “seeking therapy.”

That attorney is Hollywood legal heavyweight Marty Singer, an informed source tells Deadline.

Warner Bros. suspended production on Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico last weekend, after just a few day of shooting, due to an “allegation of misconduct” by a show participant. Warner Bros., which produces the Bachelor spinoff for ABC, sent the cast home; the show had been set to debut its new season on August 8.

Olympios’ statement:

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

The alleged incident reportedly took place on the very first day of shooting for the upcoming season, ABC News reported Tuesday. Contestants reportedly had been drinking all day, when show participant DeMario Jackson and Olympios — identified by ABC News only as “female contestant” — began “an encounter” in the pool. But Female Contestant was allegedly so drunk she didn’t remember any of it following day and, after the watching footage, a producer on the show was so disturbed they filed an official complaint, ABC News reported.

Show host Chris Harrison issued a statement on Tuesday, saying “The safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming.”

In its statement, Warner Bros. said: “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”