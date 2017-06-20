Bachelor of Paradise’s Corinne Olympios, a contestant who was at the center of a scandal that shut down production earlier this month, has issued a statement through her attorney. It follows Warner Bros. TV’s announcement today that its investigation determined no misconduct had occurred on the set and production on the reality series would resume.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of “Bachelor in Paradise” was shut down because of multiple complaints received from “BIP” producers and crew members on the set,” said Olympios’ attorney Marty Singer in a statement. “It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone.

It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

Production on the show had been shuttered earlier this month in Mexico following an “allegation of misconduct.” In a statement earlier, Olympios had described the alleged incident as her “worst nightmare” and had obtained an attorney ” to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”