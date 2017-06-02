EXCLUSIVE: Babysitting — the most successful French comedy of 2014 — is getting an English-language remake. Iain Morris, the creator/director behind the comedy series The In Betweeners and the feature film adaptation by the same name, is on board to direct. The project, which is slated to go before cameras later this year in New York, comes from a collaboration between eOne, Angry Films and Moonriver Content.

Babysittting follows the story of a young artist who has a series of disastrous but hilarious events befall him while being forced to babysit his arrogant boss’ child. The entire ordeal takes place over one night. The new screenplay is being written by Peter Hoare whose film Killing Hasselhoff is debuting this fall (he’s also a writer on the CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait).

The English remake is being produced by Angry Films’ Don Murphy and Susan Montford and Moonriver’s Xavier Marchand with eOne financing and also producing. Cory Kaplan will co-produce.

Babysitting became a local box office hit in France in 2014 and then, not surprisingly, spawned a sequel in 2015 (Babysitting 2) which also enjoyed big box office success in the country.

The original film was produced in France by Christophe Cervoni and Marc Fiszman who will also receive producer credits on the English-language remake. It was directed by Nicolas Benamou and Phillippe Lacheau who are also credited on the new project.

eOne’s Lara Thompson, Executive VP of worldwide acquisitions and productions, Global Film Group and Ilda Diffley will oversee the project for eOne. Moonriver Content is a UK-based film and television company helmed by Xavier Marchand. Moonriver acquires, develops and produces film and TV projects with a focus on British and European stories and talent.

Morris is repped by Gregory McKnight of UTA, Curtis Brown and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Hoare is repped by CAA and Kailey Marsh Media & SGSBC, LLP.

Here’s the original 2014 film’s French trailer (in English subtitles):