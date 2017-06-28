Sony is reporting $2.1M in Tuesday night previews for Edgar Wright’s TriStar/Media Rights Capital action title Baby Driver. That money will be rolled into the film’s opening-day gross as it expands to 3,226 venues today.

Number-wise, that’s slightly more than what Warner Bros.’ Entourage, another R-rated title, took in on its Tuesday preview night ($2M) two summers ago. Baby‘s number also is higher than the $1.2M Tuesday night of WB’s R-rated Vacation reboot. But those movies are quite different in that they’re branded IPs, and were panned by critics. Entourage made $17.66M in five days, while Vacation made $21M.

Baby Driver is different: It’s original, beloved by critics (98% certified fresh), and fanboys adore Wright. Sony thinks they’re in the low-teen millions over five days, but many believe this $34M-budgeted pic can get to $20M in five days.

Early buzz is strong, with last night’s audience giving Baby Driver four out of five stars, according to comScore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak. Guys were present at 57%, women at 43% with 51% under age 25. Men under 25 (31% of all ticket buyers) love the movie the most, with an 88% total positive score, followed by older men (26%) with 81% positive, females under 25 (20%) at 78% and females over 25 (23%) -at 65% positive. Fifty-five percent said the movie met their expectations, while 37% said Baby Driver exceeded their expectations. Forty-six percent bought tickets because Baby Driver is an action movie, while 21% said they came out for the cast as a whole.

We heard last night that Baby Driver already was surging over Transformers: The Last Knight in hourly advance tickets sales for the weekend. As a riveting, romantic original title at the stale summer franchise box office, many truly would like to see Baby Driver rally at the B.O. Even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn is telling his social media followers to check out the movie:

Warner Bros.

On Friday, Baby Driver faces off against Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 ($90M+) and New Line/Village Roadshow/Warner Bros.’ The House ($12M-$16M).

Last Knight was the top film on Tuesday, drawing $5.67M at 4,069 venues for a week’s cume of $78.9M. Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 was second with $4.1M at 4,256 theaters and a running total of $105.8M. Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman grossed $3.9M at 3,933 venues for a total of $325.09M — just nickels from overtaking Suicide Squad‘s final cume ($325.1M) today.