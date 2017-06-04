“The girls are great in it. Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig – what wonderful, wonderful players they are – and Leslie Jones,” Aykroyd said. “I was really happy with the movie, but it cost too much. And Sony does not like to lose money, they don’t. It made a lot of money around the world but just cost too much, making it economically not feasible to do another one. So that’s too bad.”
Without even being asked to elaborate, Aykroyd went on to pin the losses on Feig.
“The director, he spent too much on it,” Aykroyd said. “He didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him and several scenes that were going to be needed and he said ‘Nah, we don’t need them.’ Then we tested the movie and they needed them and he had to go back. About $30 to $40 million in reshoots. So he will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon.”
Channel 4 hasn’t posted any official video, but here’s a tweet from British film critic Ross MacLean, which includes almost a minute of the interview:
If anyone actually gave this a shot, it was a very funny movie.
It was one of the worst comedies of the last decade. And I’m a fan of all those actresses.
So if he added the scenes you suggested, why was the movie still awful?
If Sony had made the movie as a Ghostbusters 3 with Ackroyd, Murray and Ramis a decade ago, they would have had a surefire box office hit. Instead making it a contrived reboot was a guaranteed failure. The new Ocean’s Eleven reboot is heading that way too.
Aykroyd’s right, by gum.
How the hell did that movie cost $140 million? That is shameful. And an exorbitant waste of money.