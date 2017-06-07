Brian Robbins, who founded AwesomenessTV, has been hired to oversee a new venture called Paramount Players devoted entirely to producing films derived from the Viacom flagship brands, including Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and BET. The deal is the first major one to be done under new Paramount Pictures’ chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos and is line with Viacom’s overall strategy to cross-promote brands and getting divisions working more closely together.

Under the Paramount Players umbrella, Robbins and his team will develop, produce and market features based on properties already owned by Viacom. Robbins, who is president of the new division, will report to Gianopulos. He will officially join the company later this month and will work closely with the leaders of each of Viacom’s flagship brands to focus on talent and properties to be developed by Paramount Players.

Paramount Pictures then will bring these to market, both building campaigns and then distributing what will be co-branded films. It will also emphasis digital and social media campaigns.

Robbins, who was a well-known manager and co-founder of Tollin/Robbins before founding Awesomeness drove all creative at Awesomeness and produced Expelled, Guidance, Foursome, t@gged, Freakish and the recent theatrical release Before I Fall.

While at Tollin/Robbins Productions and the Founder and President of Varsity Pictures, Robbins really concentrated on the teen and YA demographic. He produced the CW series Smallville and One Tree Hill; Disney Channel’s Sonny With a Chance and So Random; Nickelodeon’s All That and Kenan and Kel; and Spike TV’s Blue Mountain State.

Robbins also was the producing force behind the popular WB series What I Like About You and HBO’s Arli$$. Robbins also directed and/or produced Disney’s feature films Wild Hogs and Shaggy Dog, Paramount’s Coach Carter, Hardball and Varsity Blues and DreamWorks’ Norbit and A Thousand Words; and Sony’s Radio.