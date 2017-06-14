EXCLUSIVE: Danai Gurira is starring in Avengers: Infinity War. No one is saying, but I’m speculating that she has brought to The Avengers sequel her Black Panther character Okoye, one of the ferocious female warriors who watch over the royal family of Chadwick Boseman’s character in Black Panther. This comes as she co-stars in All Eyez On Me, the Benny Boom-directed Lionsgate film about Tupac Shakur. Demetrius Shipp Jr plays Tupac, and Gurira playing the hip hop icon’s mother, Afeni Shakur (who actually was a member of the Black Panthers). That film will be released Friday. All this comes after Gurira established herself as the baddest warrior on prime time television in The Walking Dead, playing the samurai sword-wielding Michonne. Now, she’ll give rival DC’s Wonder Woman a run for her money in Avengers: Infinity War, which is being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo for Marvel. Gurira was Tony nominated as a playwright as a playwright for her play Eclipsed. Gurira is repped by UTA and Suskin Management.