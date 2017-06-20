Oona Chaplin, who played Robb Stark’s wife Talisa on HBO’s Game Of Thrones, has been added to the cast of Twentieth Century Fox/Lightstorm Entertainment’s upcoming Avatar sequels, from helm James Cameron. Chaplin joins Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, and Joel David Moore in the franchise, with the second installment said to begin production next year.

Chaplin will play Varang, a strong and vibrant central character who spans the entire saga of the sequels. Plot details have yet to be released on Avatar 2, slated to hit theaters December 18, 2020. T

Repped by Troika and Magnolia Entertainment, Chaplin starred on the FX series Taboo and other credits include The Crimson Field and Fox 2000 YA drama, The Longest Ride.