Comedy writer-producer Austen Earl, who served as a co-executive producer on the freshman CBS/CBS TV Studios comedy series The Great Indoors starring Joel McHale this past season, is staying in the CBS Studios fold with an overall deal.

Under the pact — Earl’s first overall agreement, he will join CBS Studios’ new multi-camera comedy for CBS 9JKL, co-written by Dana Klein and Mark Feuerstein, as a co-executive producer. The series, starring Feuerstein, premieres Monday, October 2.

Additionally, Earl will develop new projects at the studio. He has previously sold projects at CBS and NBC, including comedy Sebastian at NBC via CBS TV Studios, which went to pilot in 2016 starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Tony Danza.

Earl’s series credits also include CBS/CBS Studios’ The Millers and NBC’s Up All Night. He is repped by UTA.