Netflix has slotted a premiere date of Friday, August 11 for its new comedy series Atypical starring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Keir Gilchrist, and unveiled a first-look clip.

Atypical is a coming-of-age story from the point-of-view of Sam (Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum. Sam decides it is time to go on a date, find a girlfriend and hopefully love, a journey that sets Sam’s mother, Elsa (Jason Leigh), on her own life-changing path as her son seeks more independence.

“Mom, I’m getting older and I really, really hope that at some time I get to see boobs,” deadpans Sam in the clip.

Sam’s entire family must adjust to change, all while exploring the question: What does it really mean to be “normal”? Michael Rapaport plays Sam’s father, Doug, who wants to better connect with and understand his son.

Atypical hails from The Goldbergs writer/co-executive producer Robia Rashid and director/executive producer Seth Gordon.

Check out the clip above.