In one of the first major buys for the next broadcast development cycle, Fox has given a script commitment with significant penalty to Atlanta’s Most Wanted, a drama starring and executive produced by actor-rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris.

The project, from now-indie Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Fox sibling 20th Century Fox Television, is described as a character-driven police procedural.

Written by Rodney Barnes (The Boondocks), Atlanta’s Most Wanted centers on Marcus Armstrong (Harris). Born in Atlanta to an infamous criminal father, he is recruited to be a part of a new vice squad that tackles the growing criminal elements in his hometown. Marcus’ involvement will jeopardize his own long-held secret that threatens to upend his entire life.

Barnes and Harris executive produces with JBT’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reid as well as Brian Sher and Rob Hardy. Mitzi Miller serves as co-executive producer, James Oh as producer.

“I am honored to partner with Fox and Bruckheimer on what is truly a passion project for me. It’s going to be amazing to see my city represented in this fashion,” said Harris, who was born and raised in Atlanta.

Harris and comedian Kevin Hart recently teamed for The Studio, a music-themed comedy series, which, in a competitive situation, landed at Showtime for development. In addition to executive producing, Hart and Harris are expected to make occasional guest appearances on the show, from Lionsgate TV. Harris’ popular realty series T.I & Tiny: Family Hustle ended its 100-episode, six-season run on VH1 to big ratings last month.

In film, Harris this week begins production on The Trap, a comedy starring himself and Mike Epps that he will also produce through his Grand Hustle Films. Next month, he begins filming Marvel’s Ant-Man sequel.

Harris is repped by CAA and Category 5 Entertainment. Jerry Bruckheimer TV is repped by CAA.

Barnes is repped by Paradigm, Principato-Young and attorney Darrell D. Miller. Hardy is repped by Verve and the Rookery and Attorney John Meigs.