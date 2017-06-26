Ashton Kutcher has signed on as executive producer for two new unscripted series for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

The deal expands Kutcher’s relationship with the company and his APlus.com, his digital media company that specializes in positive journalism and social change. Kutcher signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment last September.

The two series that are part of today’s agreement will focus on the positive themes drawn from APlus.com and Chicken Soup for the Soul. These series are slated for distribution primarily on broadcast and cable, as well as online.

“Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment combines a well-known, positive brand with an innovative business model, which combines television and online distribution,” said Kutcher. “I strongly believe in this approach.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also produces reality series Hidden Heroes and Project Dad.