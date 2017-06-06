EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Hasan Minhaj, a Senior Correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, has come aboard Lionsgate’s comedy feature The Spy Who Dumped Me, toplined by Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis. Outlander star Sam Heughan is in talks for the male lead. Susanna Fogel is at the helm on the film, which she co-wrote with David Iserson. The release is slated for July 8, 2018.

The pic follows friends Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), who become entangled in an undercover mission after Audrey’s unassuming ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Minhaj will play Topher Duffer, a CIA operative trying to track down Mila and Kate’s characters after they go on the run.

Minhaj, who recently hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, can next be seen in Sony’s bachelorette party comedy Rough Night. Repped by WME and Haven, his comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, is streaming on Netflix.