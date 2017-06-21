EXCLUSIVE: Armie Hammer, who is currently voicing one of the characters in Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 and also was in Tom Ford’s critically acclaimed Nocturnal Animals, has joined the cast of writer/director Boots Riley’s first film Sorry to Bother You. The feature drama is slated to go before the cameras this month in Oakland, CA.

The film is about a black telemarketer with self-esteem issues who discovers a magical key to business success, propelling him to the upper echelons of the hierarchy just as his activist comrades are rising up against unjust labor practices. When he uncovers the macabre secret of his corporate overlords, he must decide whether to stand up or sell out.

Fruitvale Station‘s Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker of Signficant Prods. are producing along with 6 Years‘ Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams, Charles D. King (Fences), George Rush (Bully). Significant Productions (Dope), MNM Creative, MACRO and Cinereach are financing the production.

The executive producers of Sorry to Bother You are Kim Roth (Inside Man), Poppy Hanks (Fences), Michael Y. Chow (Fruitvale Station, Dope), Michael K. Shen (Dope) and Gus Deardoff (Dara Ju), Philipp Engelhorn (Beasts of the Southern Wild) and Caroline Kaplan (Time Out of Mind).

Hammer will next appear in Luca Guadagnino’s film Call Me By Your Name, which Sony Pictures Classics will release during the Thanksgiving holiday this year on Nov. 24 Later this year, he will also appear in Stanley Tucci’s film Final Portrait, which screened at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival. And next year, Hammer will star opposite Dev Patel in Anthony Maras’ film Hotel Mumbai which will be released by The Weinstein Company.

Hammer, as we mentioned, voiced the role of Jackson Storm for Pixar’s Cars 3. Earlier this year, he starred in Ben Whatley’s shooting-people-and-isn’t-gun-violence-is-so-funny film Free Fire. Hammer is repped by WME and attorneys Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.