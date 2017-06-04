Ariana Grande, still set to perform at tomorrow night’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, tweeted her support for London in response to today’s pair of terror attacks there. “Praying for London,” she writes, while an angry Bette Midler tweets the much sharper “Men and religion are worthless.”
Also reacting to today’s attacks are Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon (“Stay strong together London”), former Once Upon a Time star Rebecca Mader, and chef Gordon Ramsay.
Today’s attacks at the London Bridge and a nearby restaurant in Borough Market have been declared by London police as acts of terrorism. Earlier tonight, President Donald Trump pledged support while also calling for passage of what he called his “travel ban.”
Here’s a sampling of the celebrity reactions.
