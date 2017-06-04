Ariana Grande, still set to perform at tomorrow night’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, tweeted her support for London in response to today’s pair of terror attacks there. “Praying for London,” she writes, while an angry Bette Midler tweets the much sharper “Men and religion are worthless.”

Also reacting to today’s attacks are Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon (“Stay strong together London”), former Once Upon a Time star Rebecca Mader, and chef Gordon Ramsay.

Today’s attacks at the London Bridge and a nearby restaurant in Borough Market have been declared by London police as acts of terrorism. Earlier tonight, President Donald Trump pledged support while also calling for passage of what he called his “travel ban.”

Here’s a sampling of the celebrity reactions.

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2017

Oh London..Another nightmare. Sending my love to everyone there. No words. So upsetting.. — Rebecca Mader (@bexmader) June 4, 2017

Praying for the people of London. We stand in solidarity with our friends from the U.K. You are in our thoughts and prayers.❤️ #londonbridge — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 4, 2017

Stay strong together London #togetherstronger — Iwan Rheon (@iwanrheon) June 4, 2017

Praying for London.. 🙏🏼💔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017

Stay safe tonight London 🇬🇧. Thinking of you Gx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 3, 2017

London we love you. You are in our prayers. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 3, 2017