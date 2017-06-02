ABC is set to air Ariana Grande’s benefit concert, dubbed “One Love Manchester,” on Sunday in the U.S. The live event, which will be held for the victims of the Manchester attack and their families, will feature pop stars such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Usher, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell. One Direction’s Niall Horan and Brit pop group Take That are also expected to perform at the concert.

The show, which will be held at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 116 as they left Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena, will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio with all proceeds going to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

ABC’s Good Morning America said on Friday that U.S. viewers could tune into the concert after the NBA finals and that the concert would be available also on Freeform live.

The concert, which sold out in a record six minutes, will start on Sunday at 7pm UK time/2pm ET time.

Sister publication Variety first reported the news.