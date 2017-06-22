Michael Beach is set for a role in Warner Bros’ Jason Momoa-starring DC Comics stand-alone film Aquaman. He joins Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Ludi Lin, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the cast. James Wan is at the helm of the pic, which will hit theater during Christmas season 2018.

Warner Bros says Beach will play Jesse Kane, part of a group of high-seas hijackers who has a fateful interaction with Aquaman. But fans have been speculating that Beach is taking on the role of father to Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, after Abdul-Mateen II himself posted a photo with Beach last month on his Twitter from Australia, where Aquaman was in production.

Grateful to the Indigenous Elders (and youth) for giving us their blessing to work on their land. 🇦🇺 WELCOME TO COUNTRY! 🇦🇺 RESPECT ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/K4DLMPUVSc — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) May 4, 2017

Beach fanned the flames when the Third Watch alum gave a vague non-denial denial when asked about whether he is playing the father. In one version the comics, Aquaman inadvertently kills Black Mantra’s father, which sends him on a vindictive spree. Warner Bros is staying mum on this.

Yes or No … correct! https://t.co/khOOAPjSMa — Michael Beach (@MikeABeach) May 24, 2017

Peter Safran producing the superhero pic while Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Rob Cowan and DC Film’s Geoff Johns and Jon Berg are executive producing.

Beach recently appeared in Liongate’s Patriots Day, directed by Peter Berg, and recurred on CW’s The 100 and Fox’s MLB series Pitch. He’s repped by Monica Barkett and Randal Gaines at Global Artists Agency.