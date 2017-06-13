EXCLUSIVE: Matt Bomer and John Carroll Lynch topline Anything, a drama from first-time feature director Timothy McNeil that stars Bomer as a transgender woman who falls in love with a straight man. This is the first look at the Mark Ruffalo-exec produced pic, which has its world premiere this weekend in the LA Muse section of the Los Angeles Film Festival.

The movie saw some criticism when it was first unveiled last summer, with some in the trans community questioning casting a non-trans actor for the part. Ruffalo has defended Bomer, saying he eyed him for the part after the “profound experience” he had working with him onscreen in HBO’s The Normal Heart.

The story centers on Early Landry (Lynch), who after losing his wife is forced to move to Los Angeles so he can be cared for by his over-protective sister (Maura Tierney), but escapes her clutches to start a new life in Hollywood. He quickly becomes enamored by his neighbor, Freda (Matt Bomer). His loneliness and need for companionship opens his heart to a remarkable new relationship, but their growing affection must be reconciled with the complexity of their disparate backgrounds. Melora Hardin, Micah Hauptman and Margot Bingham also star.

The clip features an interaction between Freda and Early in the pic shot by Moonlight‘s Oscar-nominated cinematographer James Laxton. Louise Runge, Ofrit Peres, Kylene Steele and Hauptman are producers, and Ruffalo, Scott Wexler and Great Point Media’s Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve are exec producers. UTA is repping worldwide sales at the fest.

Anything has its world premiere Saturday at 3 PM at the Arclight Cinema in Santa Monica.

Check out the clip above, and the poster here: