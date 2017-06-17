During today’s third round of U.S. Open golf that featured a record-breaking score of 63 by Justin Thomas, there was also action in the skies over Wisconsin’s Erin Hills Golf Course. A plane pulled an anti-President Trump banner with the message, “USGA/LPGA take a mulligan Dump Trump,” a reference to the U.S. Women’s Open, which is scheduled for July 13-16 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

A women’s advocacy group called UltraViolet was behind the protest. In a statement, the group called the decision to hold the event at Bedminster “straight-up offensive,” given how much money and promotion it would give Trump’s course. The tournament is the second to be held at a Trump-owned course since he took office.

Contrary to the message in the banner, the LPGA has no role in organizing the Women’s Open. The USGA awarded the Open to Trump National several years ago and will preside over the event. While there have been previous calls for the organization to move the Open away from the president’s club, USGA executive director Mike Davis has held firm.

“We’re a golf organization. We’re simply not going to cross that line into politics,” Davis said in May. “I can appreciate that some people do. That’s what’s great about this country, that everyone has their own political views. We’re a golf association and we’re sticking to golf.”

Fox is broadcasting the Open, but did not appear to carry any shots of the banner on air. About 35,000 people per day are attending the tournament at Erin Hills, a public facility near Milwaukee.