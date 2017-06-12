Anthony Ramos, who appeared in the original Broadway production of Hamilton, has joined the indie film Summertime, a coming-of-age drama from Edward Burns. He rounds out the cast of male leads joining Pico Alexander, Amadeus Serafini, and Jon Rudnitsky. The pic follows a group of working-class young adults as they work their summer jobs, loves, and wrestle with what the future holds. Ramos will play Frankie, who has never been able to find love since getting his heart broken by his high school sweetheart. When she returns for the summer, Frankie is determined to win her back. Burns and Aaron Lubin are producing the pic, which is currently shooting in New York. Ramos has an impressive slate of upcoming projects which include Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born, and the Legendary/Warner Bros sequel Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. He’s repped by Gersh, Door 24 and Loeb & Loeb

The Flash actor Keiynan Lonsdale will co-star in Fox 2000 YA drama Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda, the Greg Berlanti-helmed film adaptation based on Becky Albertalli’s novel. It centers on a young gay teen, Simon (Nick Robinson), who takes a novel approach to coming out to his classmates. Katherine Langford, Miles Heizer, Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel and Tony Hale co-star in the film, which was written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Lonsdale plays Bram Greenfeld, one of Simon’s friends and classmates. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner are producing. Lonsdale, whose credits include The Divergent series films Insurgent and Allegiant, is repped by ICM, Silver Lining Entertainment, Schreck, Rose, Dapello,and Morrissey Management in Australia.