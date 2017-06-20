Warner Bros has dropped the second trailer for Annabelle: Creation, the followup to 2014’s hit horror film Annabelle from New Line Cinema, which was itself a prequel to 2013’s hit The Conjuring.

This trailer takes us to the roots of the demonic doll that’s been scaring audiences for years as The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 helmer James Wan returns to produce the film which is directed by Lights Out helmer David F. Sandberg. In the origin story, we see a couple – a dollmaker and his wife – who, after tragically losing their own child, take in a nun and a group of orphaned girls into their home. But soon the evil force of the Annabelle doll does what it does best: unleashes terror on anyone in its path.

The fourth film in The Conjuring universe stars Talitha Bateman, Stephanie Sigman, Philippa Anne Coulthard, Lulu Wilson, Lou Lou Safran, Grace Fulton, Tayler Buck, Samara Lee and Anthony Lapaglia.

Annabelle: Creation is set to bow in the U.S. on August 11. Take a look at the trailer above.