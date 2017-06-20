Updated with more info at 7:12 PM: Paul Feig is on board for the thriller A Simple Favor which Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are in talks to star in. The project is in the process of being set up at Lionsgate, we’re told. Feig will be directing from his adaptation with the project slated to start shooting in August in Toronto.

A Simple Favor is being produced by Feig’s producing partner, Jessie Henderson; the Lionsgate execs who will oversee the project once the deal is done to transfer it over are Peter Kang, Jeyun Choi Munford, and Liya Gao.

A Simple Favor, which was brought into Fox 2000 in a pre-emptive deal a year ago, is about a mommy blogger in a small town and her best friend who suddenly vanishes. The murder mystery is based on book by Darcey Bell that sold as part of a two-book deal from HarperCollins.

Kendrick’s third installment of the Pitch Perfect franchise is scheduled for release on December 22. Lively stars in the September 17 releasing film All I See Is You from Open Road.

