One of my favorite performers in any medium, Andrea Martin joins me today in a special New York edition of my Deadline video series The Actor’s Side — and there are many sides to this actor. Martin is currently starring as two very different mothers in two TV shows: NBC’s Great News, which has been renewed for a second season and comes from producer Tina Fey, and Hulu’s Difficult People, which just wrapped shooting its third season the day before we spoke at the Ritz Hotel.

Martin She tells me her own experience as a mother (her kids are 34 and 35 now) definitely helped in creating these two roles, as did her Tony Award-winning turn in the Broadway revival Pippin, in which she sang “It’s Time To Start Living” and says she often thought of her son during that number, which literally stopped the show with a standing ovation at every performance owing to Martin’s high-wire trapeze act. She holds the record for the most Tony nominations, five, as featured actress in a musical, and she won her first one for My Favorite Year.

She also talks about her days working on Second City TV and creating characters like Edith Prickley, as well as doing impressions which she said were not easy. Martin, who shared two Variety Writing Emmys for SCTV in the early ’80s, reveals that the cast recently got together and are plotting a reunion in the form of a documentary. And then there are the one-woman revues she tours with — Nude Nude Totally Nude, and Final Days! Everything Must Go. In our wide-ranging interview, Martin also talks about the joy she gets from her acting process of working from the outside in, something she learned from Laurence Olivier.

Check out our conversation above.