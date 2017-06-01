UPDATED, 9:51 PM: Paramount has changed its release strategy on the follow-up to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning documentary about climate change. The studio said today that An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power will open in limited initial release rather than wide as planned. It still will hit theaters on July 28, now followed by an expansion the following week. Paramount didn’t specify where or in how many screen the docu will open or broaden.

PREVIOUSLY, January 19: Paramount said today that it will release the long-gestating sequel to Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth wide on July 28. Directed this time by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, the Participant Media film will follow the former Vice President in his efforts to fight climate change. The release-date announcement for An Inconvenient Sequel is timed to the film opening the Sundance Film Festival tonight.

Based on Gore’s PowerPoint presentation on global warming, the 2006 original became the third-highest-grossing documentary of all time domestically (it’s now No. 10) and won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar. It will open against Focus Features’ thriller The Coldest City, Sony’s Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower and and an untitled live-action Disney fairy-tale film.

“Now more than ever we must re-dedicate ourselves to solving the climate crisis,” said Gore in a statement about the new film. “But we have reason to be hopeful; the solutions to the crisis are at hand. I’m deeply honored and grateful that Paramount Pictures and Participant Media have once again taken on the task of bringing the critical story of the climate crisis to the world.”

The docu is produced by Richard Berge and Diane Weyermann and executive produced by Jeff Skoll, Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim, Lawrence Bender, Laurie David, Scott Z. Burns, and Lesley Chilcott.