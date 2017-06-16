Steve Martin‘s next Broadway venture appears to be setting the stage for pal Amy Schumer’s Broadway debut this fall, production sources confirmed to Deadline on Friday, following a report earlier today in The New York Post.

Schumer, I’m told, is very close to signing on as the star of Martin’s comedy Meteor Shower, staged by Hello, Dolly! director Jerry Zaks. Broadway veteran Joey Parnes, part of the Dolly team and a producer of Martin’s Tony-nominated musical Bright Star, will produce the show, which hasn’t set dates or theater as of yet but is looking to come in November. It’s been working out its kinks in Schumer-free productions at New Haven, CT’s Long Wharf Theatre and The Old Globe, in San Diego.

The 90-minute show appears to have more in common with Martin’s smart, eccentrically loopy play Picasso at the Lapin Agile than Bright Star, the bluegrass musical he co-wrote with his music-making partner Edie Brickel.

Set in 1993, Meteor Shower is about a couple living in Ojai, CA. Schumer would play Corky, a woman with an unusual interest in cannibalism. She and husband Norm invite an adventurous couple, played at a recent reading by Laura Benanti and Hamish Linklater, to join them in watching a meteor shower.

The out-of-town reviews were mixed but encouraging enough for thew production to move forward. Frank Rizzo, reviewing the Long Wharf production for Deadline’s sister publication Variety, wrote, “This loopy satire . . . provides lots of laughs . . . It’s a pleasure watching how Martin probes the fault line of marriage, social dynamics and cultural swings.”

The sources said the contracts should be signed and sealed imminently.