CBS once again is reaching within its ranks for a senior-level executive appointment. Amy Reisenbach, who had been the No.2 executive in CBS/CBS TV Studios’ current department under Bridget Wiley, has been named head of the division following Wiley’s exit last week.

Reisenbach has been promoted to EVP, Current Programs, CBS. She will run the combined current department for both CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios, overseeing creative affairs for all scripted series broadcast on CBS, and for CBS TV Studios shows produced for other networks and streaming services. She will report to David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios, and Thom Sherman, Senior EVP, Programming, CBS Entertainment. Sherman and new CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl took the reins of CBS last week, replacing Glenn Geller, who stepped down as CBS Entertainment president.

“I’ve known Amy since my days at Warner Bros. and have watched her grow into an outstanding executive at CBS with strong writer/producer relationships that help facilitate our creative process in such positive ways,” said Stapf. “Her father, Sandy, was a terrific and unparalleled executive in the business, and she has achieved her success in similar fashion – with integrity, hard work, creativity and a spirit of collaboration. I have complete trust in Amy’s programming instincts and confidence that she will lead our Current department with distinction.”

Reisenbach, who is the daughter of the late Sandy Reisenbach, longtime head of marketing for Warner Bros., had been SVP, Current Programs, since September 2015, supervising all series produced by CBS TV Studios for the CW, while continuing to work on several shows broadcast on CBS. She joined CBS TV Studios in 2005 as Manager, Current Programs, and was named VP in 2011. Previously, she worked at Warner Bros. TV in the drama development and current departments.

“Having watched Amy cover The CW’s series, I have always been impressed with her programming acumen, clear point of view and her deft and fearless support of the creative process,” said Sherman. “She is a smart, respected current executive whose input and leadership will be an important component in the success of our shows.”