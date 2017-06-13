Amy Elkins has been promoted to EVP Media and Marketing Innovation at STXfilms, reporting to president of marketing Eddie Egan and STXdigital COO Rich Sullivan. STX says that Elkins is “the first ‘digital first’ all media head for a studio with a combination of studio and agency experience.”

Elkins, who will continue to lead media buying for STXfilms, now has the expanded role of developing new enterprise partnerships. She will continue to grow and apply her data-driven mandate to STX’s other lines of business, including STXdigital. Over the last two years as SVP, Elkins has built a fully integrated media team from the ground up in partnership with Horizon Media.

“Amy understands the rapidly changing media landscape better than anyone I know and she is genuinely one of the most forward-thinking innovators in our industry,” said Egan in a statement announcing the promotion. “The way she approaches consumer trends, data, analytics, media buying and reaching moviegoers today is as refreshing as it is elaborate.

“The partnerships that Amy and her group have built with media companies like Amazon, Facebook, Google, NBCUniversal, Snapchat, Turner and Twitter have allowed STX to receive unprecedented data application and insights and incredible first-to-market creative and marketing opportunities. We are incredibly fortunate to have someone so accomplished and skilled to keep us ahead of the curve and we are proud to recognize her hard work with this well-deserved promotion.”