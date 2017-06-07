Weinstein Co. and Dimension Films’ is moving Blumhouse’s Amityville: The Awakening off its June 30 release to a date to be determined.

The Bella Thorne-Jennifer Jason Leigh horror series installment directed by Franck Khalfoun has been moved around the calendar a few times. Prior to June 30, the movie was slotted for Jan. 6. Prior to that, Amityville was scheduled for April 1 last year, and going back a bit further, the pic was also scheduled for April 15, 2016.

This now leaves Sony’s Baby Driver (opening on June 28), Universal/Illumination’s Despicable Me 3 and New Line/Warner Bros.’ comedy The House as the only wide releases heading into the July 4th holiday frame.