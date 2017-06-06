Amir El-Masry (The Night Manager) has booked a supporting role in Amazon’s upcoming original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. John Krasinski plays Jack Ryan, who uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. El-Masry will play Ibrahim, the most trusted member of Suleiman’s (Ali Suliman) sect, though softer and more cerebral than his cohorts. El-Masry has appeared in Tyrant, last year’s The Night Manager and the features Lost In London and Rosewater. Repped by TCA Jed Root, Independent Talent and Insight Entertainment, he next stars in the indie Shoot.

Jimmy Jean-Louis (Heroes Reborn) is set to recur on Claws, TNT’s upcoming darkly comedic hourlong series starring Niecy Nash. Set in a South Florida nail salon, the dramedy follows the lives of five diverse and treacherous manicurists. Jean-Louis will play Dr. Gregory Ruval, a love interest of Nash’s character. Jean-Louis played The Haitian on NBC’s Heroes and follow-up Heroes Reborn and appeared in the recent features Joy, The CEO and Cargo. He has a number of projects in various states of production. He is repped by Global Artists Agency.