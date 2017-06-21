It is hard to tell if teen Evie Clair’s moving song for her sick father, magician Tom London, dance crews Light Balance and Just Jerk, nine-year old Celine Tam’s great version of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ or the cringe inducing and near naked Men With Pans were the most captivating act on America’s Got Talent (2.6/11) last night but such a plethora of riches is little to complain about for summer’s top show as summer officially kicked off yesterday.

AGT was up 4% among adults 18-49 from its fast affiliate results of last week and even with the final numbers. The Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum judged series was far and away the top rated and, with 12.55 million watching, most viewed show of an otherwise encore heavy Tuesday.

In fact, if the numbers hold, this will be the first time in its twelve season run that AGT has seen total audience growth weekly in its second, third and now forth weeks. Add to that for you stat fans, last night’s key demo result matches the best Tuesday Week 4 rating for AGT in five years.

With Jennifer Lopez’s World Of Dance (1.8/7) down a tenth from last week, NBC still cleaned up last night with a primetime winning 2.3/9 rating and 10.95 million viewers. Or to put it another way, the Comcast-owned net topped repeat rich ABC, CBS and FOX put together.

As for the only other Big 4 original of the night, ABC’s 8 PM Downward Dog (0.6/3) was down 14% among the 18-49s from its June 13 show. On the CW, iZombie (0.3/1) was the same as last week. However, that number may change as the show was pre-empted in NYC due to Major League Baseball.

Have a great second day of summer! Stay hydrated L.A.